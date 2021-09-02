Stay away from the bull elk, Yellowstone officials warn
The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.
WARNING: Bull elk in Yellowstone National Park can be unpredictable and dangerous during fall mating season.
- The elk mating season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.
- Bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous during this time.
- Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.
- Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.
- If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
- Follow directions from park rangers.
- You are responsible for your own safety.