Stay away from the bull elk, Yellowstone officials warn

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Outdoors

yellowstone bull elk poster

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

WARNING: Bull elk in Yellowstone National Park can be unpredictable and dangerous during fall mating season.

  • The elk mating season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.
  • Bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous during this time.
  • Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.
  • Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.
  • If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
  • Follow directions from park rangers.
  • You are responsible for your own safety.
