Suspect in critical condition following early morning shooting in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Hurricane’s Bar located at 888 North Holmes Avenue. According to callers, a four-door silver car was then seen fleeing from the area.

Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and confirmed that multiple shots had been fired in the parking lot east of Hurricanes and North Freeman Avenue. It appears that multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the bar, striking multiple cars and the building.

Concurrently, responding officers located a vehicle matching the given description speeding in the area of the bar. Idaho Falls Police Officers behind the vehicle activated their red and blue emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle continued through the parking lot east of North Freeman Avenue and out onto Whittier Street.

The Idaho Falls Police Officer immediately behind the suspect vehicle utilized a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) in order to stop the vehicle. A second Idaho Falls Police Officer utilized his vehicle to further prevent the suspect vehicle from moving from the other side.

The vehicle was brought to a stop at the intersection of Whittier Street and North Freeman Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. Officers exited their vehicles to pursue, also on foot.

During this brief foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred. One Idaho Falls Police Officer discharged their service weapon and the suspect sustained injuries. There were no reported injuries to bystanders or police officers on scene.

Idaho Falls Police Officers removed a firearm from the suspect and immediately began to render medical aide to him. Idaho Falls Fire-EMS personnel responded to the scene and assumed medical care, ultimately transporting the suspect, a 21-year-old male, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Idaho Falls Police immediately secured the scene and activated the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force to respond and investigate the incident, as is standard protocol for incidents where, in the course of their duties, an Officer discharges their service weapon resulting in the injury or death of another person. Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies typically participate in each investigation with one agency acting as the lead investigative agency. In this case, the Idaho State Police will serve as the lead investigator.

For incidents that happen in Idaho Falls involving an IFPD officer, IFPD will fully cooperate in these

investigations, but we will not conduct any part of the investigation.

The name of the suspect and the involved Idaho Falls Police Officer are not being released at this time to allow the Critical Incident Taskforce the time necessary to conduct interviews of those involved, as well as to ensure that suspect’s next of kin have received proper notification of the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200, who will connect callers to appropriate contacts from the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. Information may also be shared anonymously through Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers.

No further information is available for release at this time. Additional information is expected to be released by the Idaho Falls Police Department, or other appropriate agency, when it is appropriate

to do so.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the security staff at the Hurricane’s bar who assisted with keeping bar patrons from inadvertently entering the investigation scenes, allowing Idaho Falls Police Officers and CITF investigators room to respond and conduct the investigation.