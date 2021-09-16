TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
70°
clear sky
humidity: 31%
wind: 2mph WSW
H 77 • L 73

The friendliest United Airlines worker you’ll ever meet answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

  Published at

Share This

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Several months ago I met a man named Farrell. Our family was traveling on Christmas Eve and we had a layover at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. We approached our gate and met a very friend United Airlines agent named Farrell.

He was happy, upbeat and made us smile through our masks. We had packed several boxes of chocolates so we gave him one – and he started to cry.

I’ve been thinking about Farrell since last Christmas and decided it was time to ask him 7 Questions. We were able to chat via Zoom and here is what I asked him:

  • How long have you worked for United Airlines?
  • Why did you want to work for the airlines?
  • On Christmas Eve we were flying and ran into you. What did you think when I gave you the chocolates?
  • Where is the coolest place you’ve traveled while working for the airlines?
  • What’s your favorite part about your job?
  • Do you only work in the Chicago airport or do you work anywhere else?
  • What advice for you have for me?

If you have any ideas of who I should interview or just want to say hi, email me here: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: