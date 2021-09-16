The friendliest United Airlines worker you’ll ever meet answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Several months ago I met a man named Farrell. Our family was traveling on Christmas Eve and we had a layover at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. We approached our gate and met a very friend United Airlines agent named Farrell.

He was happy, upbeat and made us smile through our masks. We had packed several boxes of chocolates so we gave him one – and he started to cry.

I’ve been thinking about Farrell since last Christmas and decided it was time to ask him 7 Questions. We were able to chat via Zoom and here is what I asked him:

How long have you worked for United Airlines?

Why did you want to work for the airlines?

On Christmas Eve we were flying and ran into you. What did you think when I gave you the chocolates?

Where is the coolest place you’ve traveled while working for the airlines?

What’s your favorite part about your job?

Do you only work in the Chicago airport or do you work anywhere else?

What advice for you have for me?

If you have any ideas of who I should interview or just want to say hi, email me here: emmy@eastidahonews.com.