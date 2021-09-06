Trying the ‘Warhawk,’ ‘Hog on a Log’ and ‘Cheesy Pork Boy’ at Blackhawk PPQ Pit

BLACKFOOT — The EastIdahoNews.com team is taking East Idaho Eats to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and showcasing some local vendors delivering delicious food this week.

Today we’re stopping by Blackhawk BBQ Pit – a Blackfoot-based restaurant offering authentic ‘low-and-slow’ cooked BBQ with fresh-made sides. This is the year Blackhawk is participating in the fair.

“The fair is so iconic. It’s the biggest party in Idaho and it’s happening right here in Blackfoot – our hometown – so why wouldn’t we?” owner Nic Transtrum says.

Blackhawk is offering six items at the fair so customers can get their food quickly and be on their way.

There are three sandwiches: Memphis (classic pulled pork sandwich), Big Tex (pulled pork and smoked sausage) and the massive Warhawk, which includes a full pound of pulled pork, smoked sausage, nacho cheese and jalapenos.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton attempts to eat the Warhawk from Blackhawk BBQ Pit. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re actually going to come up with a tutorial that gives you the plan of attack on how to eat it,” Transtrum says with a laugh.

BBQ nachos are on the menu, along with ‘Hog on a Log’ – boneless pork chunks “baptized in BBQ sauce.”

The ‘Hog on a Log’ from Blackhawk BBQ Pit consists of boneless pork chunks “baptised in BBQ sauce.” | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“If you’re not getting messy while you’re eating BBQ, you’re doing it wrong,” Transtrum tells EastIdahoNews.com.

A new item being offered at the fair only is the “Cheesy Pork Boy.” It’s a burrito stuffed with BBQ meat, homemade smoked macaroni and cheese, seasoning and special sauce.

“I don’t think we invented BBQ and we didn’t invent burritos, but I’ll tell you what, BBQ and burritos – it just had to be done,” Transtrum says.

We tried a few of the delicious items from Blackhawk BBQ Pit. Check it out in the video player above and visit the eatery at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this week. You can find out more on their website here.