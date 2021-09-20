UPDATE: Crash in north Rexburg believed to have been caused by semi-truck brake failure

UPDATE

Initial police reports indicate a semi-truck’s brakes failed just prior to a crash in Rexburg Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the U.S. Highway 20 Exit off of North 2nd East at around noon. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the semi was exiting the highway to come into Rexburg when the brake failure occurred.

A silver car was driving north on 2nd East when it slammed into the truck’s trailer, went underneath the truck, and was run over before being carried onto the opposing on-ramp.

A man and child in the silver car were taken to Madison Memorial hospital with minor injuries, Hagen said.

Because the crash involved a commercial vehicle, Idaho State Police were called in to assist in the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance after a severe crash in Rexburg.

The crash occurred around noon Monday near the north Rexburg exit to U.S. Highway 20.

It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but a semi-truck and a four-door car appear to have collided.

The Madison County Fire Department responded with several ambulances and transported at least one person.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will update as we get more details.