Wildfire ignites in rural Bonneville County

RIRIE — Firefighters are battling a small, but growing wildfire in rural Bonneville County.

The Clark Hill Fire is located near Antelope Creek between U.S. Highway 26 and the Snake River.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger says the fire started Saturday afternoon and as of 4:30 p.m. it now between 10 to 15 acres in size. It’s burning in a mixture of brush and timber.

BLM and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are at the scene, and the fire is expected to be fully contained by 11 p.m.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by humans.

Burger reminds locals that even though many fire restrictions have been lifted, conditions are still very dry and ideal for starting fires.

For more information visit the BLM Idaho Facebook page.