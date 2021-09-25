Woman and child involved in rollover crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman and child are safe following a rollover crash near Idaho Falls Saturday morning.

Lt. Marvin Crain with Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 close to the St. Leon Exit.

The woman had a child in a car seat in the front bench seat of the pickup she was driving.

Somehow, the child kicked the pickup into park, causing the woman to lose control of the vehicle. The pickup rolled over and came to a stop on the right shoulder in the gutter.

No one was injured, but traffic was backed up for about 45 minutes. Traffic has returned to normal, as of 11:15 a.m.