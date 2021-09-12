Yellowstone sees spike in Labor Day weekend visitation compared to same weekend 2 years ago

The following is a news release from the National Park Service.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – The number of visitors to Yellowstone National Park over Labor Day weekend was significantly larger than the same weekend in 2019.

A news release from park officials says there was a 21% increase in visitation from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, 2021. The data is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitation statistics per day are listed below.

