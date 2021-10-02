2 local judges announce their retirement. Here’s the list of candidates hoping for their jobs.
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Two Magistrate judges in the Seventh Judicial District are retiring at the end of the year and several applicants hope to take their places.
Jefferson County Judge Robert L. Crowley and Bonneville County Judge L. Mark Riddoch will step down from the bench on Dec. 31. The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet to decide who will fill the vacancies.
Six applications have been received for Riddoch’s position. They include:
- DANIEL R. CLARK is the Bonneville County Elected Prosecutor
- JORDAN S. CRANE is the Chief Public Defender for Bonneville County
- SCOTT J. DAVIS is a Canyon County Deputy Public Defender III
- RACHEL M. HAMILTON is an Attorney with Hamilton Law Office
- JOHN M. MALEK is a Chief, Military Justice/Deputy SJA in the United States Air Force
- BRENDON C. TAYLOR is a Partner with Merrill & Merrill
Eleven applications have been received for Crowley’s position. They include:
- DAVID L. BROWN is an Associate with Browning Law Office & Suttell & Hammer
- PAUL G. BUTIKOFER is an Attorney with Butikofer Law Office
- DANIEL R. CLARK is the Bonneville County Elected Prosecutor
- SCOTT J. DAVIS is a Canyon County Deputy Public Defender III
- RACHEL M. HAMILTON is an Attorney with Hamilton Law Office
- CHASE T. HENDRICKS is a Jefferson County Deputy Prosecutor & Associate of Rigby, Andrus & Rigby
- JOHN M. MALEK is a Chief, Military Justice/Deputy SJA in the United States Air Force
- PENELOPE NORTH-SHAUL is an Attorney of Counsel with Holden, Kidwell Hahn & Crapo
- TYSON N. RAYMOND is a Senior Associate with Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom
- BRENDON C. TAYLOR is a Partner with Merrill & Merrill
- MARK R. TAYLOR is the Jefferson County Elected Prosecutor
Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office of any District Court in the Seventh Judicial District, or the Seventh Judicial District Trial Court Administrator’s office, located at 605 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Questionnaires should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s office no later than Wednesday, Nov. 10.