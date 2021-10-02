2 local judges announce their retirement. Here’s the list of candidates hoping for their jobs.

IDAHO FALLS — Two Magistrate judges in the Seventh Judicial District are retiring at the end of the year and several applicants hope to take their places.

Jefferson County Judge Robert L. Crowley and Bonneville County Judge L. Mark Riddoch will step down from the bench on Dec. 31. The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet to decide who will fill the vacancies.

Six applications have been received for Riddoch’s position. They include:

DANIEL R. CLARK is the Bonneville County Elected Prosecutor

JORDAN S. CRANE is the Chief Public Defender for Bonneville County

SCOTT J. DAVIS is a Canyon County Deputy Public Defender III

RACHEL M. HAMILTON is an Attorney with Hamilton Law Office

JOHN M. MALEK is a Chief, Military Justice/Deputy SJA in the United States Air Force

BRENDON C. TAYLOR is a Partner with Merrill & Merrill

Eleven applications have been received for Crowley’s position. They include:

DAVID L. BROWN is an Associate with Browning Law Office & Suttell & Hammer

PAUL G. BUTIKOFER is an Attorney with Butikofer Law Office

DANIEL R. CLARK is the Bonneville County Elected Prosecutor

SCOTT J. DAVIS is a Canyon County Deputy Public Defender III

RACHEL M. HAMILTON is an Attorney with Hamilton Law Office

CHASE T. HENDRICKS is a Jefferson County Deputy Prosecutor & Associate of Rigby, Andrus & Rigby

JOHN M. MALEK is a Chief, Military Justice/Deputy SJA in the United States Air Force

PENELOPE NORTH-SHAUL is an Attorney of Counsel with Holden, Kidwell Hahn & Crapo

TYSON N. RAYMOND is a Senior Associate with Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom

BRENDON C. TAYLOR is a Partner with Merrill & Merrill

MARK R. TAYLOR is the Jefferson County Elected Prosecutor

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office of any District Court in the Seventh Judicial District, or the Seventh Judicial District Trial Court Administrator’s office, located at 605 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.

Questionnaires should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s office no later than Wednesday, Nov. 10.