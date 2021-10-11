Amber Alert issued for missing Idaho boy

JEROME — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old boy from Jerome who is believed to be in danger.

Jerome Police say Kingston James Solis was last seen on the 300 block of East Avenue and is possibly with 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza. The two could also be traveling in a White 2018 Kia Stinger Hatchback with a personalized license plate that reads ROXIEE.

Jerome is north of Twin Falls with about 10,000 people.

“Vehicle would possibly be hanging out at locations with free Wi-Fi,” Idaho State Police said in the Amber Alert.

Mendoza has no current address, is living out of her car and using apps on her phone to make phone calls.

Kingston is white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes, and has a black and red Avengers backpack. He is also missing his front two top teeth.

Mendoza is white and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Court records show Ada County prosecutors are seeking to revoke Mendoza’s bond in a felony grand theft case. Mendoza is also already facing felony charges in the same county for theft and identity theft.

Anyone with information on Kingston’s whereabouts is asked to call (208) 324-4328 or 911 immediately.