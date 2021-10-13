Biz Buzz: Couple opening clothing store in Blackfoot

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BLACKFOOT

Online clothing store becoming storefront in Blackfoot

Tilden Co. is opening at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 1A in Blackfoot on Oct. 15. | Facebook

BLACKFOOT – When Kaden and Julie Bench opened an online clothing company in 2018, they were hoping to capitalize on their collective knowledge of business management and fashion to create a product that consumers enjoyed.

The couple created KJ’s Dresses and Ties. They had been married the year prior and both had served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Having grown accustomed to wearing suits and nice clothes, they decided clothing was a place they could make their mark.

Now they are taking that web business and opening up a storefront in Blackfoot called Tilden Co.

“We’d always talk to friends and it’s always so hard to find (modest) clothing, so we thought it’s something we could do,” Julie tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It was a spot that we felt we could experiment with and not lose out too much if it totally failed.”

Their idea has proven to be a hit and the business has continued to grow and evolve.

Tilden Co. is opening Friday at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 1A next to Zions Bank. Though online services will continue to be available, Julie says having a physical location will allow them to be more versatile and better serve the area.

“We’re trying to (focus) more on what the community wants,” Julie says. “Our goal is to provide clothing that gives confidence to every woman … and provide more casual wear.”

Tilden Co., named for a bridge in Pingree, offers jeans, shirts, dresses, skirts, shorts, swimwear, sweaters, cardigans and more. A small selection of ties are still available for men as well.

Julie is hoping the name change will help them be more connected to people in the area.

She’s hoping the business will continue to grow and they’d like to move to a larger building eventually. They’d also like to be in a position to give back to the community someday.

“We’d love to have the means to provide scholarships and donations (to worthy causes) and be a large part of the Blackfoot community,” she says.

Tilden Co. will have a soft opening this Friday. A grand opening is happening on Oct. 19, with discounts available to certain customers throughout the week and raffle prizes that include gift cards to other businesses in town.

The business’s hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

AMMON

Ammon fitness center under new ownership offers customers ‘best kept secret’

AMMON – Members of KoKo Fit Club at 3160 East 17th Street in Ammon may notice some new faces the next time they go in for a workout.

Braydon and Abi Snarr purchased the business last week.

The couple tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re excited about this new venture and are looking forward to having a presence in the community.

