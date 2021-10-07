Dancer Derek Hough answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Derek Hough is a six time champion and current judge on the hit ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ He started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, as a child. When he was 12, he moved to London to train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music and dance.

Derek has won two Emmy awards, was a judge on the NBC series ‘World of Dance’ and his memoir ‘Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion’ was a New York Times Best-Seller. He has toured the country and currently has a residency in Las Vegas performing through November 21 at The Venetian Resort.

Today Derek is answering my questions! Here is what I asked him:

Do you like dancing or judging better on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

When did you start to dance and when did you first perform?

There are five kids in your family. Can you share about a time when you were naughty growing up?

Do you ever get nervous before you dance and what do you do to overcome it?

We know you have to eat healthy as a dancer. What is your favorite junk food?

You were in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ What was it like to be in it?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s the number one thing you need to know if you want to learn to dance?

What is it like performing in Las Vegas?

What advice do you have for me?

You can learn more about Derek by visiting his Facebook page, website or on Instagram.

Watch my entire interview with Derek in the video player above!

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.