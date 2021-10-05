Department releases update on fatal home fire

UPDATE

At the time of their arrival, the Pocatello Fire Department observed heavy smoke coming from inside the home, according to a news release from the department.

When they discovered a third person inside the home had not left with the first two, firefighters began searching the home for the man. He was found dead inside the house and has not been identified.

The fire, which damaged much of the main floor, was controlled by crews within 40 minutes.

During their search of the home, firefighters located a cat in the basement. It was removed from the home and turned over to Pocatello Animal Services.

According to the release, the home did not have active smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

“The Pocatello Fire Department reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in every sleeping area, in hallways outside of bedrooms, and on every level of the home,” the release reads. “Additionally, residents are encouraged to test smoke alarms regularly to ensure they are working.”

Any residents in need of assistance in obtaining or testing a smoke detector should contact the department at (208) 234-6201.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — A man is dead following a fire on the 300 block of Washington Avenue in Pocatello.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the house fire just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Pocatello Police Department.

At the time of the fire, there were three occupants in the home, the statement says, two of which were able to evacuate. One of those men was transported to the hospital by family members. His condition is unknown.

Fire crews located the body of the third man in the residence. The identity of the deceased man and the cause of his death has not been released. The death is currently under investigation by the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. As an ongoing investigation, no further information is available.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they become available.