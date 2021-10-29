Diesel fuel spills from truck after crash with heavy equipment crane

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving a fuel truck and a heavy equipment crane.

The crash occurred at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at North 1200 West on U.S. Highway 26 near Blackfoot.

Police reports show a 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was driving northbound on North 1200 West, in a Chevrolet Silverado, hauling a P J Trailer containing 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

A 22-year-old male from Rexburg was operating a heavy equipment crane, eastbound on US-26. When the Chevrolet failed to stop at the stop sign, the crane struck the attached trailer.

Diesel fuel was spilled from the trailer.

The driver of the crane was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown

Traffic on US-26 was blocked in both directions for approximately five hours and forty minutes.