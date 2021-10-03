Getting to Know Rachel Barnes at Baker Pediatric Dentistry in Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Rachel Barnes, Office Manager at Baker Pediatric Dentistry

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? We specialize in Pediatric dentistry. I work alongside an amazing doctor, dental hygienists and dental assistants, running the front desk and helping wherever is needed.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on June 29, 1985

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I currently and have always lived in Idaho Falls.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. I worked at Center Partners before starting here.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best business decision I’ve made is applying for a dental assistant position for Dr. Gregg Baker in 2003. I have met some amazing little kiddos and parents through my years here.

7. Tell us about your family. I am happily married to my high school sweetheart, Mike Barnes. We have two amazing boys, Treyson & Tatum, who keep us very busy. We love to golf, fish, hunt, and travel together.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. Not being a huge reader or movie buff, I would say “Shooter” with Mark Wahlberg is a great movie with a good story. He’s not a bad actor to look at either.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. Almost mistake … I was offered a dental assistant position a few years back and almost left Dr. Baker’s office. Around the same time, the front desk/office manager position opened here, which I got. I am so grateful it worked out how it did. Dr. Gregg Baker was the best pediatric dentist to work for and I am lucky that his son, Dr. Thomas Baker, took over the practice. I can continue to say I work for an amazing pediatric dentist and 18 years later, enjoy coming to work daily.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? To continue to live life to the fullest. You never know how long you or your loved ones have, so cherish every moment … and stop looking on amazon.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Being able to multitask and take on a variety of responsibilities daily is key to a successful day, and a big smile goes a long way.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I feel blessed to have the life I have and everyone in it. I would not say I would do anything differently, just continue to learn from my mistakes along the way.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? My new favorite is Longhorn Steakhouse. I love the shrimp and Mac & Cheese

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. In a home full of boys, I have shot the largest deer and caught the largest fish.

15. How do you like your potatoes? I’m a big fan of taters, any way I can eat them.

