‘He saved my bacon.’ A Feel Good Friday surprise for a humble farmer who helped a stranded driver

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

A few weeks ago we received the following email about a farmer living in Bonneville County:

I had an experience last night that I think merits someone being recognized for going way above and beyond to help someone he did not know. I was hauling a trailer with moving boxes on Crowley Road and ended up having issues right by the 17th Street round-about.

Unfortunately it was already getting dark and we were under the trailer with our cell phone lights trying to figure out a solution when all of a sudden some we got some real good light from a farmer named Rock down the road who had noticed we were having issues and pulled up in his Ranger.

We were able to ultimately get the trailer hooked up and resolved one problem but then realized, to my dismay, I had also stripped out the electric connector from the trailer and had no lights. Without any hesitation, Rock offered to have us follow him down to his shop and said he’d take a look at it.

Twenty or so minutes later, he’d figured out which wire went where, and everything was as good as new! We had some great conversations with Rock during that time and it was so gratifying to have some faith restored in humanity with how willing he was to help a complete stranger. I certainly think this great man deserves a little extra recognition for a couple good deeds that saved my bacon that night.

We agreed that Rock deserved to be recognized and tried several times to catch him this week. We finally found him at home and you can watch the surprise in the video player above!