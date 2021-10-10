Idaho Falls Symphony returns with virtual concerts this month

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony Orchestra began its 72nd season Saturday night with its first digital subscription concert.

The streaming event included the full orchestra conducted by Music Director Thomas Heuser.

“We are celebrating the return of the full orchestra, but still missing our audiences,” says Heuser. “The Symphony organization is disappointed, but our goal is to bring back audiences as soon as possible, and as safely as possible. Meanwhile, the music will be breathtaking, and we as an orchestra can finally come together again in the service of this great community.”

Saturday night’s annual Pink Ribbon performance of “New Beginnings” featured a performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s music from Violinist Laurana Wheeler Roderer, a senior division winner of the Symphony’s 2020 Young Artists Competition.

Roderer is from Idaho falls and is known for serving as concertmaster of the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony. She also holds a degree in violin performance from Utah State University, where she studied with Robert Waters and the Fry Street Quartet. Roderer also recently co-wrote a libretto, commissioned, and produced an original chamber opera, which was about global sustainability.

The “New Beginnings” program is an annual concert sponsored by Mountain View Hospital during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The opera, “A Storm We Call Progress,” premiered in a virtual format in October 2020.

Concert links remain active for two weeks after the event for on-demand viewing.

Online access for the entire household is just $9.99 per event, or audiences can purchase a virtual season ticket for $50. Tickets for in-person seating are currently still available for concerts later in the season, which comes with complimentary virtual access. Tickets are available through the Symphony’s website.