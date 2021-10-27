IFPD may give out gift cards instead of tickets when pulling over residents for equipment violations

IDAHO FALLS — People getting pulled over in Idaho Falls may get a gift card instead of a ticket.

Advance Auto Parts gave 100 $25 gift cards to the Idaho Falls Police Department Wednesday, in an effort to make Idaho Falls’ roads safer. The gift cards will be given to people pulled over for equipment violations and can be redeemed in-store or online to help repair vehicles.

“Anything they need to do to fix their vehicle … that will absolutely be a wonderful help to the community,” said Advance Auto Parts District Manager Tim Taney.

The program was recently launched at an Advance Auto Parts location in Denver, Colorado. Taney said the goal of the gift cards is twofold, first is that it will help community residents, and second, it will raise awareness about the new Advance Auto Parts location on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

IFPD Lt. Brian Trimble said it is not uncommon for officers to pull people over for equipment violations such as a burnt-out taillight and for residents to say they cannot pay for the repairs. While it is still up to the officer’s discretion to give out a ticket, a gift card, or both, Trimble said this effort would help those in need.

“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Trimble said. “Sometimes around the holiday’s money gets tight for people and we want to be able to have an option for people like that.”