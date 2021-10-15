INL announces activities for Nuclear Science Week

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

In honor of Nuclear Science Week on Oct. 18-22, Idaho National Laboratory is planning several activities to celebrate the nuclear science industry, to recognize those who work in this field every day, and to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“Idaho National Laboratory’s contributions to nuclear energy research are unparalleled,” said Jesse Gehin, INL Nuclear Science & Technology associate Laboratory director. “This yearly event is a great way for us to share our story and talk about the importance of advancing nuclear energy technology.”

During the week, educators, students and community members are invited to learn more about how nuclear science plays a vital role in the lives of Americans – and the world. Activities during the week are intended to build awareness of the nuclear science and innovation happening right here in Idaho.

Virtual tours and presentation

Monday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. MT

Virtual Experimental Breeder Reactor-I (EBR-I) tour

Learn more about the facility where usable electricity was first generated from nuclear energy in 1951. The tour lasts about an hour and offers 360-degree photos to fully experience the museum.

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. MT

Virtual 52 Reactors tour

Longtime tour guide and INL historian Don Miley provides a glimpse of the 52 nuclear reactors that have been built at INL and their role in powering the nation.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon MT

Virtual Nuclear 101 presentation by Don Miley

Longtime tour guide and INL historian Don Miley shares a straightforward and easy-to-understand explanation of how nuclear power works and why radiation should be respected, not feared.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. MST

Virtual INL Overview tour

This one-hour tour includes an overview of 70+ years of INL history. The tour covers the Advanced Test Reactor Complex, Materials and Fuels Complex, and Research and Education Campus.

All guided tours are presented in Microsoft Teams. To register for the tours or presentation, send an email to tours@inl.gov.

Inspiring future generations

For elementary, middle and high school students across eastern Idaho, INL’s K-12 STEM program is offering “make-and-take” Nuclear Science Week kits. Paired with informational videos and online games, the kits will help students learn more about STEM-centric subjects such as fission and radiation. Students will also go on a virtual field trip and have access to the largest virtual science and engineering fair in the world.

Nuclear networking

Learn more about a few of our nuclear researchers and their work at the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development. Click here for more details on how the lab is celebrating Nuclear Science Week or follow INL’s social media channels listed below.