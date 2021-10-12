Inmate died following fight in jail, officials confirm

REXBURG — A fight between inmates at the Madison County Jail led to the death of an inmate Friday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Edwin “Eddie” Stacey, 62, “was mortally wounded” following an altercation around 4 p.m.

“Deputies and emergency medical personnel administered life-saving measures. Despite these efforts, Mr. Stacey died from his injuries,” a sheriff’s office news release says.

Officials did not release the name of others involved in the altercation but investigators say they will seek prosecution for the incident.

Court records show Stacey was serving a 90-day sentence after pleading guilty on Sept. 7 to misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

“We have full faith that our legal system will provide justice and hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy,” the news release says.