Juvenile killed when semi driver runs stop sign in western Idaho, police say

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho

  Published at

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Oct. 8 at 3:19 p.m. at McElroy Road and Can Ada Road in Canyon County.

The driver of a Peterbilt semi was traveling eastbound on McElroy when he failed to yield from the stop sign as he turned north onto Can Ada Road. He collided with a Volkswagen Jetta which was traveling southbound on Can Ada Road.

The Peterbilt was occupied by an 84-year-old male driver from Nampa. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The Volkswagen was occupied by a juvenile from Melba. The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt. The juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

