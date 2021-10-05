LIVE: Change of venue hearing begins in Chad Daybell case

ST. ANTHONY — A change of venue hearing for Chad Daybell began Tuesday morning.

The hearing comes after Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, asked for his client’s murder trial to be moved from Fremont County arguing that a fair and impartial jury can not be found in the 7th Judicial District. The hearing is being held remotely due to COVID-19 precautions.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake have said in court filings they would not object to a partial change of venue to limit the chance of appeals. Prosecutors are asking that the trial still be held in Fremont County but want jurors to be selected from another county and sequestered.

Both prosecutors and Prior have stated extensive media coverage of the Daybell case must be considered as a factor in moving the trial. Both Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries and Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman were listed as witnesses for the prosecution for Tuesday’s hearing.

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell are charged with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori’s case is on hold as Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in June. A mental health professional deemed Lori was not fit for trial.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as the hearing unfolds.