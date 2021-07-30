We provided this data to Daybell case attorneys. Here’s why

In early May, EastIdahoNews.com was subpoenaed to testify as part of the Chad and Lori Daybell legal proceedings.

The purpose of the subpoena, filed by Chad’s attorney, John Prior, was to compel reporter Nate Eaton to testify in a change in venue hearing about EastIdahoNews.com, including its geographic and/or online reach, audience size and amount of pageviews.

EastIdahoNews.com policy prevents reporters from actively being involved in any judicial proceedings related to a story they are covering. Our attorneys fought the subpoena, and Prior ultimately withdrew it.

Regardless of our participation, a change of venue hearing is still expected in the Daybell case with media coverage expected to be a central part of that hearing.

EastIdahoNews.com was approached independently by both Prior and Deputy Prosecutor Rachel Smith about voluntarily providing documentation of our Daybell case coverage. Since the information is already public, we agreed to compile the information for both parties.

In the interest of transparency, we are also sharing the information with our audience. The following is everything we have made available for attorneys in the Daybell case.

1) Every story written by EastIdahoNews.com regarding Chad and Lori Daybell or JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan between December 2019 and July 2021. Additionally, the stories are listed by popularity.

2) Every Facebook post by EastIdahoNews.com regarding Chad and Lori Daybell or JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan between December 2019 and July 2021. Many of these posts also appeared on Twitter and Instagram.

3) Every video produced or shot by EastIdahoNews.com regarding Chad and Lori Daybell or JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan between December 2019 and July 2021. All of the videos are part of a Youtube playlist.

4) All 231 photos taken or illustrations created by EastIdahoNews.com regarding Chad and Lori Daybell or JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan between December 2019 and July 2021.

5) A comprehensive set of graphs and charts using Alexa Rankings to show EastIdahoNews.com audience size in comparison to other Idaho media, Utah media and Wyoming media. Additionally, the top cities in the United States containing the most EastIdahoNews.com users. Also total pageviews for EastIdahoNews.com. All data is taken between Sept. 2019 and July 2021.