Man accused of breaking into CAL Ranch reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Shelley man has reached a plea agreement regarding a felony burglary charge.

Cody Abe Winterbottom, 32, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, according to court documents. As part of the agreement, a persistent violator enhancement was dismissed. Misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia have also been dismissed.

Winterbottom was arrested in December after officers, responding to security alarms at the CAL Ranch store, in Chubbuck, found him hiding inside the store.

Prior to locating Winterbottom, officers from the Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office described noticing several generators as being arranged and staged for a theft. The bay doors in the back of the store had been opened, triggering the alarm, and propped open with a generator in an unopened box.

Also as part of the plea, Winterbottom has agreed to pay restitution to the CAL Ranch store. The restitution amount will be determined in court, according to court documents.

His sentence is expected to run concurrently with a recent sentence in Bonneville County for grand theft. In that case, he was sent on a rider with a possible underlying prison sentence of three to 11 years in prison.

Winterbottom will be sentenced in a hearing Monday.