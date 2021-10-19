Man covered in vomit and urine attacked officers on traffic stop, police say

IDAHO FALLS — Police say an intoxicated man covered in vomit and urine randomly attacked them while at a traffic stop Sunday night.

Two Idaho Falls Police Officers had pulled over a woman near Broadway Sreet around 9 p.m. and began performing field sobriety tests. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Germaine Ramirez, 36, hopped a chain-link fence and tried to ram an officer with his body.

The officer was able to keep Ramirez from ramming him by stepping out of the way. An officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Ramirez fell to the ground and officers tried placing him in handcuffs.

“It was apparent that Ramirez was intoxicated due to the pungent odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, dried vomit on his shirt and the fact he had urinated on himself prior to his decision to ‘spear’ me,” the officer wrote.

Police were able to get Ramirez into handcuffs and walk him towards a patrol car. When police opened the door, officers say he refused to get in and headbutted an officer.

Ramierez then spit mucus on an officer and refused to move his feet into the police car, court documents say. Officers finally used a Taser to get him to comply and shut the door.

Ramirez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and made his initial court appearance Monday. He is charged with two felony counts of battery on police officers, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.

Although Ramirez is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A preliminary hearing for Ramirez is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.