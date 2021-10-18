Man sentenced after threatening roommate with a knife

IDHAO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been sentenced after threatening his roommate with a knife earlier this year.

Mathew John Walling, 21, was placed on a four year term of probation after previously pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault. The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Walling in April after he held a knife to the victim’s ear demanding he answer questions.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County Prosecutors, it was agreed Walling would finish serving 180 days in jail before sentencing and he would be recommended for probation.

District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. gave an underlying two to four-year prison sentence that was suspended. If Walling is not successful on probation, he could be ordered to serve that time.

Court records show when Walling spoke with investigators, he said he was stressed and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Walling admitted to pulling the knife but said he was not going to do anything with it. He then gave a knife to police that matched the description of the one used in the attack.

In text messages to the victim, Walling said he was experiencing “psychosis caused by trauma,” a lack of sleep and excessive drug use. He then said he was sorry, he was scared, and “I don’t want any charges, please.”

Police turned over the information to the Bonneville County Prosecutors Office. Walling was charged with felony aggravated assault on Feb. 25, but authorities could not find him until his arrest in April.

In addition to the time on probation, court records show Watkins ordered Walling to pay $1,645.50 in fees and fines and complete 100 hours of community service.