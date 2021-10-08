Moving, roaring dinosaurs are here in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Get ready to roar! There are big dinosaurs that have stomped their way to the Grand Teton Mall and they are ready to make everyone stop and stare.

A company called Jurassic Empire is in town for the next two weeks. They have brought an all-new drive-thru event that travels through Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and Idaho where you can experience the sights and sounds of massive, moving dinosaurs.

“We have about 40 to 45 dinosaurs. When the car passes each dinosaur, the dinosaur starts moving and roaring. … They move especially when they see kids! They are hungry,” said Abe Issa, event manager for Jurassic Empire.

There are different types of dinosaurs like a Tyrannosaurus, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors and Pterodactyl.

Jurassic Empire at the Grand Teton Mall. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’ve been doing this for about 8 to 10 years. We used to do an indoor show but because of COVID, we had to put it into a different direction so we do this outdoor show where people can still enjoy seeing dinosaurs from the comfort of their car,” said Issa.

Jurassic Empire at the Grand Teton Mall. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The event is open Oct. 8 to 10 and Oct. 14 to 17. Times vary each day. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Each ticket is based on how many people are inside the vehicle and can range anywhere from $59 to $95.