TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
41°
broken clouds
humidity: 52%
H 41 • L 29
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Crews on scene of Idaho Falls crash

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
245706004 1223090871508252 4264843131350334643 n
Photos: Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles at Woodruff Avenue and John Adams Parkway.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department sent two ambulances, a fire engine and a battalion chief to the scene.

Two people were injured and at least one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

245847339 404957637870578 2169633813544419139 n

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: