Crews on scene of Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles at Woodruff Avenue and John Adams Parkway.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department sent two ambulances, a fire engine and a battalion chief to the scene.

Two people were injured and at least one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

