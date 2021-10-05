One man dead following late night fire in Pocatello

UPDATE:

At the time of their arrival, Pocatello Fire Department observed “heavy smoke” coming from inside the home, according to a release from the department.

Upon learning that a third individual inside the home had not exited with the first two, firefighters began searching the home for the man, who has yet to be identified. The third man was found dead inside the home.

The fire was controlled by fire crews in around 40 minutes, the release reads. Before it could be extinguished, the fire damaged much of the main floor of the home.

During their search of the home, firefighters located a cat in the basement. The cat was removed from the home and turned over to Pocatello Animal Services.

According to the release, the home did not have active smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

“The Pocatello Fire Department reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in every sleeping area, in hallways outside of bedrooms, and on every level of the home,” the release reads. “Additionally, residents are encouraged to test smoke alarms regularly to ensure they are working.”

Any residents in need of assistance in obtaining or testing a smoke detector should contact Pocatello FD, at (208)234-6201.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO — A man is dead following a fire on the 300 block of Washington Avenue in Pocatello.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the house fire just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Pocatello Police Department.

At the time of the fire, there were three occupants in the home, the statement says, two of which were able to evacuate. One of those men was transported to the hospital by family members. His condition is unknown.

Fire crews located the body of the third man in the residence. The identity of the deceased man and the cause of his death has not been released. The death is currently under investigation by the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. As an ongoing investigation, no further information is available.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they become available.