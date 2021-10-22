Police investigating after crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Police are investigating after a crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot Friday afternoon.

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports the crash happened sometime before 2:40 p.m. near milepost 93 in the northbound lanes. The crash is about a mile south of Blackfoot.

The crash appears to have involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer that had flipped.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Idaho State Police are on the scene investigating.

