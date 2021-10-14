UPDATE: 11-year-old missing after school has been found, say police

UPDATE:

Police say Sophia Pangburn has been found. They did not provide any further information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department on Wednesday. This story has been updated with a more detailed statement from police. According to a call to the public from IFPD, Sophia got off at the wrong bus stop.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing 11-year-old Sophia Pangburn, who did not return home as expected after school today. Sophia is described as a Caucasian female, 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

Sophia was last seen in the area near Orlin Drive and 12th Street wearing a pink hoodie, jean shorts with black/white tie-dye leggings, and bright white shoes with rainbows on them.

Anyone with information about Sophia’s current whereabouts or who has seen her since 4 p.m. is asked to please call dispatch immediately at (208)529-1200