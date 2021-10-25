Preston man who shot trespasser reaches plea deal

PRESTON — A Preston man accused of shooting an alleged trespasser in the head has reached a plea agreement.

Jeffrey S. Elgan, 63, was arrested on May 31 after deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called by a Utah woman. She had been shot while driving on what she believed was a public road on Elgan’s property.

According to police records, Elgan saw the victim and her passenger drive up a road he described as private property. He immediately pursued the victim’s Jeep on his four-wheeler.

When he caught up with them, the victim pulled to the side of the road. Elgan began yelling at the woman and demanded her keys. When she refused and attempted to flee, Elgan fired fired his .410 bore shotgun pistol, hitting the Jeep and the driver.

As part of the agreement, Elgan entered a guilty plea to the charge of malicious injury to property, according to court documents. The charge of aggravated battery was downgraded to simple battery, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months. The malicious injury to property charge carries up to five years in prison.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has recommended a sentence of probation with no prison time.

Elgan is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 9.