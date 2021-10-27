Rexburg home a total loss after a fire causes $35,000 in damage

REXBURG – Firefighters estimate a fire at a Rexburg home Tuesday afternoon caused nearly $35,000 in damage.

A home at 247 North 2nd West caught fire around 3:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Everyone inside the house made it out safely while crews worked to put out the fire. One person was treated for minor burn injuries.

Though the home was destroyed, they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes and vehicles in the area.

“We’re very sorry for the property loss, but very grateful that everyone will be okay,” Deputy Fire Chief Troyce Miskin says.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Madison Fire Department sent two engines, one ambulance, and two command vehicles. Officers from the Rexburg Police Department also provided assistance. Thirteen people helped extinguish the flames.