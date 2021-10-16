Rural two-story home destroyed after fire

RIGBY — A two-story log home was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday morning.

The home is located at 491 North Yellowstone Highway near the Jefferson Hills Golf Course, according to Central Fire District Assistant Chief Nic White.

Firefighters responded to the home at about 9:20 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames, White said.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The fire was mostly knocked down by 10 a.m., and crews were working to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.