Slick roads keeping troopers busy on eastern Idaho roads

MENAN — Winter weather and slick roads are keeping Idaho State Police busy.

ISP Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers were at least three separate crashes around 8:45 a.m. and several slide-offs were reported along U.S. Highway 20 between Rexburg and Idaho Falls.

“SLOW DOWN. Change your driving habits. Roads in Eastern Idaho are snow-covered, slushy and slick. Troopers are busy, busy this morning,” ISP said on Twitter.

Troopers reported a crash on Interstate 15 in the southbound lane at milepost 99.5 near the Rose/Firth exit. A semi-truck reportedly lost control with its trailer and hit the guardrail, blocking the right lane.

Some areas in eastern Idaho have at least six inches of snow and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather advisory for a significant portion of our area. For the latest weather information visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

Courtesy Rick Hill