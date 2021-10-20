Storm heading toward eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A storm originating from the Pacific region around Hawaii is headed toward eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting colder temperatures, windy conditions and “substantial” rainfall throughout the Snake River Plain as early as Friday night. There may be some snow in higher elevations.

“The heaviest precipitation will not arrive until Sunday morning through Monday night,” the NWS says. “The amount of liquid water expected with this storm is substantial; if the moisture develops as snow the snow accumulations will be large, in excess of a foot in the mountains and highlands of central and eastern Idaho.”

Windy conditions could cause drifting snow in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s.

Slopes facing the south and southwest will see the most impact and the areas most affected will be the Upper Snake River plain, the Wood River Valley and the Bear River Basin.

“Details about snow will be forthcoming, as soon as there is some confidence on how low the snow elevation will be. This is based on air that is still out over the Pacific Ocean where temperatures are more unknown,” meteorologists with the NWS say.

This is the likelihood of one inch or more liquid water falling from Sunday morning through Tuesday night. Areas from red to purple means approximately a 50% chance or more of reaching the amount. The purple shading means that that amount of rainfall is highly likely. One inch of liquid water, depending on temperatures, could mean as much as 10 to 20 inches of snowfall (the colder the temperature, the higher the snow to liquid water ratio). | Courtesy NWS