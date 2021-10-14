Vandals bust out windows on excavator that has helped build new high school baseball complex

BLACKFOOT— A construction company working on the new Blackfoot High School baseball complex was hit by vandals over the weekend, which in turn has delayed the project.

“Our excavator and another contractor’s skid steer loader was vandalized,” Gale Lim Construction LLC posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The company has been working on the baseball complex since the spring. Construction workers were almost finished with their part of the project.

“They (the vandals) kept hitting rocks on the windows until it broke. The ground stakes from the site, they punched that through the top window,” said Sheri Lim, who is one of the owners of Gale Lim Construction LLC. “We’ve had up to 10 pieces of equipment in there, and this was our only one left. We were about to pull from the project, but now we can’t until we get it (the equipment) fixed. It’s delaying us probably a good week at least. “

This isn’t the first time the company’s been hit either. At the beginning of the project, Lim said, keys were stolen from their equipment.

Lim said $2,000 worth of damage was done to the windows.

“It’s frustrating because a piece of equipment like that almost costs half a million dollars. It’s expensive and even if it’s just a window that we need to replace, it puts us down and we can’t use that piece of equipment. It’s just frustrating that you can’t leave your equipment on a job without having to worry about vandalism or theft,” she said.

Lim told EastIdahoNews.com that the Blackfoot Police Department came out to meet them after the vandalism happened. EastIdahoNews.com called police to see if there was any other information about the crime but has not heard back.

She said her company is offering a reward starting out with $100 for any information leading up to what happened.