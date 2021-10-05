Woman sentenced after hiding with a baby in bushes as police investigated a burglary

REXBURG — A woman was sentenced for holding a 3-month-old baby in her arms while she ran from authorities pursuing her and two others after a burglary.

Jamie Elizabeth Hagar, 28, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor injury to a child and was placed on two years of supervised probation and ordered to spend three days in jail. The judge gave her credit for 17 days already spent in jail.

Hagar was originally charged with felony injury to a child but court records show the charge was reduced to the misdemeanor without a plea agreement.

Court records show on Sept. 4, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office got called to a trailer court on North 12th West and spotted a white sedan driving away from the scene of a reported burglary. A pursuit began with speeds reaching upwards of 95 miles per hour through Madison County before the suspects in the vehicle crashed through a fence, went down an embankment and landed in a field on 4000 West in the Hibbard area.

The chase continued after the sedan got back onto 4000 West until the driver hit a dead-end just south of 1000 North. Those in the car exited and ran away. Deputies found Bryan Kirby, 26, near a house at the east end of the road, according to court documents.

Investigators noticed a car seat inside the vehicle and deputies pushed Kirby for information about a child, but he denied a kid would be in the area.

Two hours after the chase ended, deputies and police found Hager hiding in the bushes a few feet from where they were searching. Deputies wrote in the probable cause that she held the 3-month-old infant wearing only a onesie in the 38 to 40-degree weather.

While denying a child was there, Kirby said he and another woman planned to rob a home in the trailer court. Kirby said the other woman, who is still on the run, learned the homeowner would be gone and had knives and money lying around.

Kirby has also pleaded guilty in the case to felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor injury to a child. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 15.