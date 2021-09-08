A woman hid with a baby in bushes as police investigated a burglary. She and a man both face charges.

REXBURG — Deputies say a woman held a 3-month-old baby in her arms while she ran from authorities pursuing her and two others after a burglary Friday night.

Bryan Kirby, 26, is charged with felony burglary, fleeing or eluding in a vehicle and injury to a child. Jamie Hagar, 28, is charged with felony injury to a child. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Madison County Sheriff deputies and the Rexburg Police officers pursued Kirby, Hagar and a third suspect after a reported burglary.

Law enforcement arrived at a trailer court on North 12th West and spotted a white sedan drive away from the scene of the burglary. A pursuit began with speeds reaching upwards of 95 miles per hour through Madison County before the suspects crashed through a fence, went down an embankment and into a field on 4000 West in the Hibbard area.

The chase continued with the sedan getting back onto 4000 West until the driver hit a dead-end just south of 1000 North. Those in the car bailed and deputies found Kirby near a house at the east end of the road, according to court documents.

Investigators noticed a car seat inside the vehicle and deputies pushed Kirby for information about a child, but he denied a kid would be in the area.

Two hours after the chase ended, deputies and police found Hager hiding in the bushes a few feet from where they were searching. Deputies wrote in the probable cause that she held the 3-month-old infant wearing only a onesie in the 38 to 40-degree weather.

While denying a child was there, Kirby said he and another woman planned to rob a home in the trailer court. Kirby said the other woman, who is still on the run, learned the homeowner would be gone and had knives and money lying around.

Officials declined to release details other than they responded to a burglary.

Both Kirby and Hagar were booked into the Madison County Jail. Court documents do not detail what happened to the infant.

Although Kirby and Hagar are accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The public court docket does not list any upcoming hearings for Kirby and Hagar.