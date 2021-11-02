2 suspects in custody following high-speed chase in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – An officer is injured and two suspects are in custody following a high-speed chase in Fort Hall Monday afternoon.

The chase began around 4 p.m. in Bannock County as the suspect, now identified as Sonny Snipe, headed north on U.S. Highway 91 to the Fort Hall Reservation.

Officers with the Fort Hall Police Department arrived north of the Fort Hall monument when Snipe veered off the road at a high rate of speed and hit the patrol car head-on, injuring an officer.

Snipe continued driving until he got in a wreck on Sheepskin and B Avenue.

Bannock County deputies took Snipe into custody. A passenger, Makyla Sequints of Fort Hall, was booked by Fort Hall Police.

The officer in the head-on collision had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is doing well, according to a news release from the Fort Hall Police Department.

The FHPD is assisting Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in an investigation. More information will be provided when it’s available.