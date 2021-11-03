3 taken to hospital following crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 6:08 p.m., southbound on I-15 at mile marker 105, near Shelley, in Bingham County.

An 18-year-old male from Mesa, AZ, was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser. He lost control, drove off the road and through a fence rolling the vehicle into a field

The driver and his two 18-year-old male passengers, both from Mesa, AZ, were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.