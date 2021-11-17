Blackfoot mayoral debate to be streamed online Wednesday night

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and challenger Craig Stuart will face each other in a runoff election debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The online event is being held prior to a runoff election on Nov. 30.

Both Carroll, who has served one term as mayor, and Stuart were unable to secure over 50 percent of the vote during the Nov. 2 General Election. Carroll received 38% of the votes, while Stuart received 32% of the total. The rest of the votes were split between two other candidates.

The one-hour debate is brought to users by Bingham Healthcare, I.E. Productions and EastIdahoNews.com. It will be moderated by EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and it will be streamed on our homepage and on social media.

Both candidates will get a one-minute opening and closing statement and will be given two minutes to answer questions or issue a rebuttal. The majority of the questions for the debate were submitted from Blackfoot residents on topics of economic development, emergency services, infrastructure, taxes, annexation and recreation activities.

The debate will appear in the video player above and be streamed on Youtube or Facebook.

