Bucked Up supplement company opening in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release.

AMMON — Idaho Falls is about to get a lot more energized thanks to Bucked Up.

The Utah-based supplement company has been growing and quickly opening stores throughout Utah, and now Idaho. During the past year, they have opened stores in American Fork, St. George, South Jordan, Murray, and Farmington. Before these stores, their products were only sold online and inside other supplement stores, like GNC and Vitamin World.

The new Idaho Falls store will be located at 2662 E Sunnyside Rd. in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center, next to Great Clips. They are planning on opening by mid-November.

“We’re excited to bring these products to Idaho Falls,” said Brady Gardner, one of the franchisee partners opening the new store. “We believe the company has products for everyone, not just those who spend a lot of time at the gym.”

Gardner is referencing the wide array of products the company offers, not just their pre-workout, for which they are most well known. They manufacture and supply everything from common gummy vitamins to products like collagen, protein powder, creatine, energy drinks, and even apparel.

“My wife and I have been using the company’s products for more than four years now and we absolutely love them,” said Gardner. “This location at Sandcreek Commons is going to be great for the community of Idaho Falls. We can’t wait to open!”

Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNC’s nationwide the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer. The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the #1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

“We are very excited to be working with Bucked Up,” said Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer of Ball Ventures. “Their shop will be a great addition to the unique mix of shopping options available at Sandcreek Commons.”

For more information about Bucked Up you can visit their website at buckedup.com. If you’d like more information about this new store you can contact Brady Gardner at (208) 206-6785 or at brady@buckedupidaho.com.