First responders deem ‘suspicious-looking device’ not a threat to high school

AMMON — Firefighters and deputies deemed a device found at a local high school posed no threat to students Tuesday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department Hazmat team and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Thunder Ridge High School on First Street in Ammon around 2:30 p.m. According to a Bonneville School District 93 Facebook post, a “suspicious-looking device” was found inside a student’s backpack, and authorities were called to the scene.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to have a hazmat team examine the device,” the district statement said. “After a brief investigation, it was found that the device was harmless and students at the school were never in danger.”

The district encourages people to be proactive and if they see something out of place or feel like something isn’t right to submit an anonymous form online here.

“We wish to thank the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and other responders for their quick response and assistance,” the district said.

Authorities had left the school by 4 p.m.