Forgery charges filed against man who cashed two fraudulent checks

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man is facing two felony forgery charges for allegedly depositing fraudulent checks into his bank account.

Charges were filed against Nathan David James Fraley, 30, after he allegedly deposited two checks, one for $1,600 and one for $876.32 into his account, according to court documents.

Pocatello police received a call reporting possible forgery on Oct. 29 after the accountant for a local business discovered what they believed to be fraudulent activity, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The accountant explained to police that two checks had been cashed out of the business account, but that the checks with those assigned check numbers were still in the business’ possession.

Officers discovered that the checks had been deposited at a local bank, and confirmed with the banker who handled the deposit that the owner of the account, identified as Fraley, presented photo identification at the time of the deposit.

“Payroll” was written in the memo line of one of the checks. However, the owner of the business told police that Fraley had never been employed by the company.

After learning Fraley had been arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 2, officers attempted to conduct an interview at Bannock County Jail. But deputies informed the officers that Fraley arrived at the jail “very high” and was “passed out.”

Officers returned the following day and spoke with Fraley, who told them that the business owner had hired him to do a job. When officers asked Fraley what the job was, he allegedly told them that he couldn’t remember — and added that he was suffering from heroin withdrawals and could not remember being arrested the day prior.

Fraley then requested an attorney and ended the interview.

If found guilty of forgery, Fraley could face one to 14 years in prison, and up to $50,000 in fines, for each of the two charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.