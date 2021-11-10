Former President Donald Trump issues his endorsement for Idaho governor

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — As Idaho’s primary races continue to ramp up for next year, former President Donald Trump has weighed in on who he thinks should lead the Gem State.

In an email from Trump’s political action committee, the former president announced that he is endorsing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, with Trump calling McGeachin a “true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning.”

McGeachin responded to the endorsement on Twitter, thanking Trump — who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden but has continued to push baseless fraud claims — for his support.

“It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the greatest President of our lifetime,” she tweeted. “Much more to come from the two of us to bring America First back to Idaho.”

The endorsement comes days after a post from Gov. Brad Little’s Facebook page showed a photo of the governor being recognized by Trump during an event in Florida. Spokesperson Marissa Morrison Hyer indicated that Little was in Florida to attend the America First Policy Institute Gala, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

“I am giving Janice McGeachin my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Idaho,” the statement from Trump read Tuesday. “She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!”

The same day that Little was in Florida, McGeachin complained that she was not notified he had left the state, which she claimed was a violation of law. In a letter sent last Friday to Alex Adams, head of Little’s Division of Financial Management, she also questioned how much she should be paid while she’s acting governor when Little is away.

Since declaring her candidacy for the 2022 gubernatorial nomination, McGeachin has issued numerous executive orders while serving as acting governor when Little was out of the state — only to have him rescind the orders, often while issuing a scathing retort.

Little has not formally declared a run in 2022 but has raised nearly $600,000 for a reelection campaign. Idaho’s primary elections will be held May 17.

In May, McGeachin attempted to ban mask mandates while Little was in Nashville, Tennessee, for a conference for the Republican Governors Association. Last month, McGeachin issued an executive order to ban “vaccine passports,” even though Little had already issued a similar order in April.

However, McGeachin’s order also included that all state agencies, including K-12 schools and public universities, could not require proof of a coronavirus vaccine or require testing. McGeachin issued the order while Little was at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

McGeachin’s repeated executive orders have drawn criticism from members of her own party — including House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who is running for lieutenant governor and called her antics “political theater” in May.