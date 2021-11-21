Getting to Know Greg Grant of InstaGear Outdoor Rentals in St. Anthony

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Greg Grant, Owner of InstaGear Outdoor Rentals.

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? InstaGear Outdoor Rentals helps people “Adventure Better” by providing high-quality outdoor gear rentals and glamping setups. We have everything from kayaks and snowshoes to full camping/glamping setups for rent with free delivery of over $50. Since we are a small startup, I get to wear many hats alongside my wife, McKenzie. We do all of the day-to-day of renting out equipment and customer service as well as all the administrative duties, including advertising, web design, sales, product procurement, and much more!

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday (don’t need to include year)? I was born in Rexburg on February 24th.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I’ve lived in eastern Idaho for 25 years and just recently moved back to St. Anthony after living in Kansas City for three years.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. I worked as a recreation facilities coordinator for Brigham Young University-Idaho during college and then got to help manage a brand new recreation center just outside of Kansas City after grad school.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Just going for it! Sometimes, it’s easy to tell yourself you aren’t ready yet or you don’t have the capital, but you can start a business regardless of your current status. Just getting InstaGear Outdoors up and running has taught us so many lessons and getting it to this point is better than not starting at all!

7. Tell us about your family. My wife, McKenzie, and I both grew up in eastern Idaho and over the last 10 years have been blessed with four children — Hudson (8), Blakely (5), Ryker (3), and Easton (6 Months). We love recreating in the outdoors and are excited to share those experiences with others through InstaGear.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. I have so many top books and movies. One of my favorite books, which is also a movie, is “Les Miserables.” To get to experience someone rising from the ashes and then sharing those blessings with others is truly inspiring.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. Learning from and connecting with others is key. Oftentimes, it seems easier just to make a go of things on your own. This is not the case, as a focus on good relationships always boosts both sides.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Our main goal this next year is to create memorable experiences for individuals and families by providing them with quality outdoor gear that makes their outdoor adventures even better! On top of that, we want to meet new people and create lasting friendships that will continue for years to come.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Focus on the customer/user experience. If you can create a positive and memorable experience from start to finish, you will be successful.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I’d start earlier! They always say that the best time to start is today.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Casa De Ochoa in Rexburg – great food every time!

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I’ve always wanted to start a business, but it took me over 10 years to build up the courage to do it!

15. How do you like your potatoes? Twice baked is great, but being born and raised in Idaho I’ll take them any way I can get them.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email rett@eastidahonews.com.