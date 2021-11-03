Hit and run driver slams into vehicles in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that left a path of destruction along a downtown Idaho Falls road.

Idaho Falls Police got called to the 300 block of Constitution Way around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the Joshua D. Smith Foundation, a business that serves adults with developmental disabilities, found their van had been crashed into. THe crash pushed the van into a truck, leaving both vehicles with damage.

Jacob Smith, the administrator of Joshua D. Smith Foundation, tells EastIdahoNews.com a witness saw the crash and took a picture of a red SUV leaving the scene. Smith says the company uses the van to transport clients across the area to activities, shopping, work and more.

“Yes, we do have other vehicles, but it still really puts us in a bind as far as who we can take, how many we can take and where we can go,” Smith said. “The vehicle is bad enough that they will probably just total it and so now we’re just out of a vehicle.”

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers took a report of the hit and run and are looking for the red SUV and its unknown driver.

“The most important thing was nobody was hurt,” Smith said. “It certainly sucks and I feel bad in a sense for the lady, because I don’t know what’s going on in her life, (but) at the same time she still needs to be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.