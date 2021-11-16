TODAY'S WEATHER
Investigation continues for Saturday shooting that left one injured

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

pocatello police
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

POCATELLO — An early morning shooting Saturday in Pocatello left one with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A teenage boy was shot in the leg at a hookah bar on the 400 block of East Center Street, Pocatello Police Department Public Information Officer Greg Cates told EastIdahoNews.com.

Officers responded to the area around 4 a.m., finding one victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was treated with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

As the investigation is ongoing, further information regarding the shooting and suspect is not available. EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information when it’s available.

