LDS Church releases renderings for Provo, Northern Utah temples

At the October 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will reconstruct the Provo Utah Temple when the Orem Utah Temple is complete.

The rendering below shows the planned design of the redesigned Provo Temple exterior. The temple location will stay the same. Closure dates will be announced later.

President Nelson announced the Smithfield Utah Temple at the April 2021 general conference. This three-story, 81,000-square-foot temple will be built on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of N 800 West and W 100 North.

Utah has 28 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. In addition to the temple in Smithfield, temples have been announced or are under construction in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).